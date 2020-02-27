Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Major Shareholder Sells 81,718 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GPRE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,450. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $413.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Green Plains by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

