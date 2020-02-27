Insider Selling: HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells 45,215 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.30) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 591.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

Get HSBC alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.