Insider Selling: Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Sells 34,590 Shares of Stock

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kemper stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 215,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,134. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

