Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

Shares of LUG traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.14. The company had a trading volume of 419,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.46. Lundin Gold Inc has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

