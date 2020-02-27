Insider Selling: LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 14,772,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,342. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. On average, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on LYFT to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.