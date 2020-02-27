Insider Selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) CFO Sells 18,954 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 653,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

