Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total value of $1,787,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.15. 9,918,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of 860.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

