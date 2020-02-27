Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Major Shareholder Sells 11,587 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. SEI Investments has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.