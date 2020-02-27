Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 508,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

