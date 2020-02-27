Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFX traded down $8.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.10. 230,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,909. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Teleflex by 70.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 3,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.42.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

