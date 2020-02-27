Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Insider Sells $901,788.45 in Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 2,306,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,627. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.32 and a 52-week high of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.