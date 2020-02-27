Insider Selling: Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total value of £122,000 ($160,484.08).

WKP stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,169 ($15.38). The company had a trading volume of 312,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,224.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. Workspace Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

