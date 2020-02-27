Insights Network Market Cap Reaches $2.24 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $27,564.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00493958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.06490300 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00062596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

