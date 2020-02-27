Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 130,846 shares of company stock worth $102,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.63. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.