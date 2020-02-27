Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE:INSP traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 547,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $167,661.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $37,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

