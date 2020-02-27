Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 544,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

