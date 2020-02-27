Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 956,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on INST shares. Barrington Research cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis cut Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

