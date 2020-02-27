Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Intel’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $264.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

