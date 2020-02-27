Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 927,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,096. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $600.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.82. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

