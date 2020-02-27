Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):

2/14/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

2/11/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

2/10/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $614.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,077 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,639 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 760,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

