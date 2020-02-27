Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Inter Parfums worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $80,209.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

