Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,550,753. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after buying an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

