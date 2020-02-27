International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Increases Dividend to €0.17 Per Share

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share on Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IAG traded down GBX 44.20 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 515.40 ($6.78). 14,859,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 541.44. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

