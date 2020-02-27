Intersect ENT Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

XENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 200,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 135,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

