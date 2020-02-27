Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,107,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $11.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.77. 1,635,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.84.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.