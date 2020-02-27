Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,362. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0572 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

