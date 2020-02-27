Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $216.48 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.92.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.