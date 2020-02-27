Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 827,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,975 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 409,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWL stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $59.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.