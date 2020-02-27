Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 27th (AIM, AOI, CLR, CLW, CM, CPS, ENW, FOOD, FRII, HLF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 27th:

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Aimia Inc alerts:

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1.85 to C$1.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $45.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$112.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $32.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$105.00 to C$125.00.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $55.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $74.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.39. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Buckingham Research from $175.00 to $138.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.