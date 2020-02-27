Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apergy (APY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apergy (NYSE: APY) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2020 – Apergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Apergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Apergy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

2/18/2020 – Apergy had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Apergy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of APY stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,748. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

