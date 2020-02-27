Investors Buy High Volume of Snap-on Call Options (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,537 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,486% compared to the average daily volume of 160 call options.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

