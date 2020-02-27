Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 808% compared to the average volume of 580 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

BGS opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 485,835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

