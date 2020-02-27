Investors Purchase High Volume of USA Compression Partners Put Options (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,097 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average daily volume of 296 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:USAC opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -724.50 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.