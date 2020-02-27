Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 807% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,410 call options.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. TJX Companies has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

