Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,430 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Telefonica by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth $4,142,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TEF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

