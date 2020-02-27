Investors Purchase Large Volume of Yext Call Options (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,500 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,817,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,925,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,859.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,600. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.19. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

