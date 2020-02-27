Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Reaches $0.0410

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $14,464.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02581359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00216412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

