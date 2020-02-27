Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 30th total of 212,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE IO opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Theron Usher purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Insiders bought 62,163 shares of company stock valued at $235,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.