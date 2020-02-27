IOST Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coineal, Bitkub and ABCC. IOST has a market capitalization of $63.85 million and $47.55 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00499284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.98 or 0.06472851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005399 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitkub, Zebpay, IDEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, ABCC, BigONE, Koinex, CoinZest, BitMax, WazirX, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, Hotbit, IDAX, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, DragonEX, DDEX, Binance, Coineal, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, BitMart, Upbit, Bitrue and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

