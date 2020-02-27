iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $221.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.43 million and the lowest is $211.73 million. iRobot posted sales of $237.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in iRobot by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRobot has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

