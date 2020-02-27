iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

