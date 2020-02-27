iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,770,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after buying an additional 572,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 42,319,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.