iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 749,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

USMV stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480,346 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

