iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.64. 80,199,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,121,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.