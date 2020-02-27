iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $59,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

