iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,634. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

