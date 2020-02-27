iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 585.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,551,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 2,297,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

