iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC owned about 5.24% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 480,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.