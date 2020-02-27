Italo (XTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Italo has a market capitalization of $26,158.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Italo has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,802,628 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

