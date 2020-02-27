Ivy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Ivy has traded down 85.7% against the US dollar. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and Cryptopia. Ivy has a market cap of $630,010.00 and $57.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00494877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.79 or 0.06431177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062534 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028033 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

